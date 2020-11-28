Menu
Dell Nurse
1967 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1967
DIED
October 29, 2020
Dell Nurse's passing at the age of 53 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home in Tulsa, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dell in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heath-Griffith Funeral Home website.

Published by Heath-Griffith Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Heath-Griffith Funeral Home
