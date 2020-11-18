Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Della Barczyk
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 16, 1924
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
American Diabetes Association
Della Barczyk's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Della in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052
Nov
19
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway, Lorain, OH 44052
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish
418 W 15th St, Lorain, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.