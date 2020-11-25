Menu
Della Campbell
1954 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1954
DIED
November 21, 2020
Della Campbell's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Mortuary in Amarillo, TX .

Published by Golden Gate Mortuary on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
New Birth Bible Fellowship
2501 SW 3rd, Amarillo, Texas 79106
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Mortuary
