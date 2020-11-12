Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Della Luten
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1928
DIED
November 7, 2020
Della Luten's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alford's Mortuary in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Della in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alford's Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alford's Mortuary on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Alford's Mortuary Chapel
1222 Napier Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Alford's Mortuary Chapel
1222 Napier Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601
Funeral services provided by:
Alford's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.