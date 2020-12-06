Della Luten's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alford's Mortuary in South Bend, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Della in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alford's Mortuary website.
Published by Alford's Mortuary on Dec. 6, 2020.
