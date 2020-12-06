Menu
Delma DeVar
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1946
DIED
November 29, 2020
Delma DeVar's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reed Funeral Chapel Inc in Harrisburg, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Big Ridge Cemetery
4190 Highway 13 East, Harrisburg, Illinois 62946
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Chapel Inc
