Delois Wilson
1938 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
Delois Wilson's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyerly Funeral Home in Salisbury, NC .

Published by Lyerly Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church
, Churchland , North Carolina
Nov
22
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Trading Ford Baptist Church
, Salisbury, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Lyerly Funeral Home
