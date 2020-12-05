Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Delores Evans
1935 - 2019
BORN
December 28, 1935
DIED
July 27, 2019
Delores Evans's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, July 27, 2019 has been publicly announced by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Delores in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walter A. Frey Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Walter A. Frey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.