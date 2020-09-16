Delores Hooton Hazzard, age 85, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, 11 September 2020. She was born on 16 January 1935 in Versailles, Indiana to Troy and Myrna (Bronnenberg) Hooton. Delores married Gene Donald Hazzard on 8 June 1957 and together they raised two children, Lon and Amie.
She is survived by her two sisters, Marita Cizek and Jeri (Jeraldine) Horn; her children Lon Hazzard and Amie (David) Hancey; her granddaughters Ariana, Chelsea (Dustin) Hazzard-Nesmith and Krista (Brian) Fish; her great grandson Sylas, who was born on her birthday. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. She loved and enjoyed their company very much.
Delores was a convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. From the time she joined the church in 1967 until her death, she was an active and devoted member. She had many responsibilities over the years, her most fulfilling was being a seminary teacher for three years in Austin, Texas.
Delores had many talents and hobbies that came and went through the years. She loved to sing, sew, quilt, read, play pool, cook, and fish. She loved to play the stock market, and was good at it. She always loved animals, having adopted and fostered many cats and dogs.
She was an avid volunteer. Her most recent volunteer positions included working with costumes at Centerpointe theater, and at Stewart Elementary, helping students improve their reading skills.
Delores believed strongly in the benefits of a good education. She earned a bachelors at Purdue University in dietetics, and returned to school in her 50's to pursue a degree in nursing. She worked many years as a nurse, and finished her career as a nurse working for hospice.
Delores was a force of nature with a strong personality. She was intelligent, witty, funny, sometimes complicated, but always interesting. She was the fun mother that her childrens' friends said they wished they'd had. She was the friend who was always a good listener, and who always had a story to tell.
She leaves behind many family and friends that she loved and enjoyed very much. Her attitude and fun-loving nature will live on in all those who knew her.
Many heartfelt thanks to Mindy, Katie, Helena, Roy, and their entire families, for the loving care they provided and the sacrifices they made on Delores' behalf. The family would also like to thank Independent Hospice for their 3+ years of quality care and support.
Delores will be buried alongside her husband in the Centerville Cemetery in a private service due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, Delores would love any donations to be made on her behalf to Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org
, or to any non-kill animal shelter in your area.
An online celebration of Delores' life will be held on Saturday, 19 September 2020 at 11am MST (Come early if you like – to socialize or test your connection)
Zoom details:
Time: Sep 19, 2020 11:00 AM Mountain Time (1PM Eastern)https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6034128740?pwd=Q292SzZURURnWW1NR2ZRWHNsYzRvUT09
Or – go to zoom.com
and use:
Meeting ID: 603 412 8740
Passcode: delores
