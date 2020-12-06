Menu
Deloris Cotterman
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1935
DIED
November 11, 2020
Deloris Cotterman's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc in Rockford, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Deloris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodland Cemetery
10968 Woodland Ave., Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Funeral services provided by:
Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home Inc
