DeLoy Hughes Jensen, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on September 9, 2020.



DeLoy was born September 26, 1944, to Orlie (Bird) and James (Leo) Jensen in Ogden, Utah.



He lived his entire life in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High in 1962.



DeLoy married the love of his life, Carol Joy Humphries on February 20, 1964. With their two children, Scott and Cherie, they shared a lifetime of wonderful memories.



Upon graduating from the University of Utah, DeLoy partnered with Richard Eberle to open Jensen-Eberle Automotive/Ski and Cycle House. This adventure brought great personal joy through building, repairing, selling, delivering, and riding skis/motorcycles across the Western U.S. He next took his talents to Kentron Electronics, Eyring Research Institute, and Evans & Sutherland, where he traveled the world, primarily implementing flight/tank simulation systems. He wrapped up his career as the owner/CEO of SII, where he expanded upon his simulation expertise to build world-class tank simulation training centers in Turkey and Malaysia.



DeLoy was crazy-hard working and intelligent as well as crazy-funny and devoted to his family. Alongside his loving wife, brother Verl and/or children/grandchildren, he was always game for an adventure. When in town, he was always in attendance at activities with camera in hand and belting out the loudest whistle heard by human ears. He never missed an opportunity to teach; his children's science fair projects were unbelievable, and his grandkids learned to use a welding torch or operate a tractor at an early age. His personal journeys took him spontaneously to places near and far and he passionately enjoyed sharing the endless tales of his travels with friends, family, and strangers alike. In addition to his endless storytelling, he also loved telling or hearing a good joke and was an avid fan of all Utah's sports teams.



The family would like to thank the healthcare workers at Legacy House who provided great care for him.



DeLoy is survived by his son and daughter; seven grandchildren (Ciara, Cassie, Josh, Jeremy, Jaimee, Rhyle, Hayden); brother Verl; sisters Cherie (Ken) Painter and LaRene Call.



Funeral services will be Friday, September 18, 2020, at 11:00 at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah, with viewing from 10:00 -10:45 am.



Interment: Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.



Due to COVID-19 Face masks are required for attendance.





