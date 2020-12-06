Menu
Delphine Klockziem
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1937
DIED
December 1, 2020
Delphine Klockziem's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home in Athens, WI .

Published by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Sorry for your lost now they're back together again
Aaron Klockzien
Family
December 4, 2020