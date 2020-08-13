DeLynn Flint Weaver
August 11, 1952 - August 11, 2020
DeLynn Flint Weaver passed away surrounded by his family on his Birthday August 11, 2020. He was 68.
DeLynn (Dee) will be remembered first and foremost for his devotion to his dear wife Stanna, their children and grandchildren. He cherished every moment spent with family and was an example of love and kindness to them. He was simply the best Grandpa around and beloved by each of his grandchildren. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and routinely shared his testimony of Jesus Christ and lived his life emulating the love of his Savior.
Dee was born on August 11, 1952 in Ogden, Utah to Faye Flint and Don A. Weaver. He was raised in Layton, Utah, where he lived all of his life. He had many treasured relationships with extended family and friends in the area. He met his high school sweetheart, Stanna Adams, in 1969. They were sealed July 13, 1972 in the Ogden, Utah temple and have shared nearly 50 years of love and adventures. Together they built a home and raised 4 sons, of whom he was extremely proud.
Dee had a passion for the outdoors and spent many fulfilling hours camping, hunting and fishing with his boys, and work buddies. He shared this love of nature with his family and many boy scouts and cub scouts over the years. He also loved teaching Primary and was loved by all those he taught. He was an exceptional gardener. His homemade raspberry jam, salsa, and dilly beans were among the specialties adored by his family. As a young man he served in the US Army Reserve and also worked in the construction trade and learned many skills that he used his entire life. He was a talented craftsman and was a true perfectionist with every project. This drove Stanna crazy at times, but she loved the end result of his work. Dee was known by his extended family as the man who could fix or build anything. The results of his abilities will live on for years to come. Dee was a dedicated employee of Rocky Mountain Power for nearly 40 years. His example of hard work and determination are a powerful legacy left to his children and grandchildren.
Dee is preceded in death by his mother, Faye Flint, his father, Don A. Weaver, and his grandson, Max Paul Weaver. Dee is survived by his loving wife, Stanna; his children: Nathan (Cami) Weaver, Stillwater, Minnesota, Christopher (Kristin) Weaver, Anthem, Arizona, Jonathan (Amber) Weaver, Anchorage, Alaska, and Cameron (Katie) Weaver, Layton Utah; his grandchildren: Abigail, Analee, Alia, Logan, Brayden, Dylan, Caiden, Kaebrii, Maeli, Taysom, Zoey and Claire. He is also survived by his two sisters: Diane (Jeff) Christensen and Judy Bell, along with many nieces and nephews.
We are grateful that Dad was able to be at home the last days of his life and be surrounded by those he loved the most. We express thanks to those who provided support and care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, Dee would appreciate support of PanCAN (Pancreatic Cancer Research). Contribute here and send an e-card to [email protected]://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Rock Chapel (Snow Canyon Ward), 2500 N. Valley View Dr., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton
