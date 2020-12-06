Demeitri Anderson's passing at the age of 23 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home in Clinton, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Demeitri in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home website.
Published by Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.