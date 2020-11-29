Menu
Demetrio Garcia
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
Demetrio Garcia's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmgreen Mortuary Inc in Alice, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holmgreen Mortuary Inc website.

Published by Holmgreen Mortuary Inc on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Holmgreen Mortuary
2061 E. Main, Alice, Texas 78332
Dec
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Holmgreen Mortuary
2061 E. Main, Alice, Texas 78332
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Mission (TX)
2668 FM 735, Palito Blanco, Texas 78332
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
