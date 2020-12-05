Menu
Dena Revis
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
Dena Revis's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street, Marion, North Carolina 28752
