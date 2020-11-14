Menu
Denene Stoudenmire
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1961
DIED
November 12, 2020
Denene Stoudenmire's passing at the age of 59 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc in Selma, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Live Oak Cemetery
110 West Dallas Ave, Selma, Alabama 36701
Funeral services provided by:
Lawrence Brown-Service Funeral Home Inc
