Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Denis Krempges
1960 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1960
DIED
November 20, 2020
Denis Krempges's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids in Dell Rapids, SD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kahler-Brende Funeral Home
107 W 4th St, Dell Rapids, South Dakota 57022
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.