Of Wilkins Twp., formerly of Oakmont, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family.



Born on November 19, 1935 to the late Stephen and Catherine Palguta in Josephine, PA.



Beloved husband of Mary Jo (Loresch) for 59 wonderful years.



Loving father of Elizabeth Palmer, Deborah (Robert) DerAshodian, Barbara Palmer, Sara (Michael) Medjimorec, and Susan (Scott) Allman.



Adored PopPop of Dana (Matthew) Ashworth, Denis Matthew (Hallie) Egidio, Brooke DerAshodian, and Megan, Marissa, and Mackenzie Medjimorec.



Cherished great PopPop of Seda Marie Ashworth.



Grand "paw" of Sundance.



Brother of Gerald (Rose) Palguta, Anthony Palguta, and the late Robert (surviving spouse, Suzannah) Palguta.



Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



As a child, Denis attended St. Irenaeus grade school and would also serve as an altar server. Denis was a 1953 graduate of Oakmont High School, where he played on their football and golf teams. He then went on to attend Duquesne University for just two years before joining the U.S. Army. While proudly serving our country, Denis was stationed primarily in Germany, but also crossed nine other countries through his tours. He then was honorably discharged and returned to Duquesne to complete his schooling and earned a B.A. in Business. In 1970, Denis founded the Ifft & Palmer Insurance Company, where he continued to work until 2010. He was a member of Edgewood Country Club, where he also served on their board of directors on three separate occasions. Denis greatly enjoyed golfing, cooking, hosting gatherings, and was an avid fan of Woodland Hills High School and University of Pittsburgh sports teams.



There will be no visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:30 a.m. in St. Irenaeus Church, Holy Family Parish.



Denis will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Mt. Royal Cemetery.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.