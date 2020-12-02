Menu
Denise Brown
1960 - 2020
BORN
April 19, 1960
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Special Olympics
Denise Brown's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, Ohio
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:15a.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, Ohio
Dec
5
Burial
12:00p.m.
St Ignatius Cemetery
212 N. Stadium Rd, Oregon, Ohio
Freck Funeral Chapel
