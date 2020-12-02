Denise Brown's passing at the age of 60 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Freck Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Dec. 2, 2020.
