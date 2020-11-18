Denise Hawkins's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.