Denise Kleilein
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1954
DIED
November 19, 2020
Denise Kleilein's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
November 23, 2020