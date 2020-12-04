Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Denise Maldonado
1962 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1962
DIED
November 29, 2020
Denise Maldonado's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Memorial Funeral Home in North Haven, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Washington Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Ave., North Haven, Connecticut 06473
Funeral services provided by:
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.