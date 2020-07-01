Our sweet Denise (Niecy) has joined the angels in heaven. Our hearts are heavy and yet, we celebrate her being restored to good health and in the presence of our Lord and Savior. She left this earth on June 28, 2020 after a long illness.



Denise was born in San Diego on June 20, 1976. She was raised in Plain City, UT and later in Clearfield. She graduated Clearfield High in 1994. Denise was loved by so many. She is survived by her parents, Dennis Lanagan and Donna Gauger, her step father Robert Gauger, her brother Richard Hough (Shannon) and sister, Dawn Marie Sousa and her cousins, Nieces and Nephews and great nephew.



Denise was loved by so many and she was passionate about her friends and family.



Her joy was most obvious when she was singing and making others laugh. She was always ready for a good joke and sharing her time with those she was closest to.



She loved singing karaoke and doing word searches. (She may have cheated lol)



Denise has been welcomed into heaven and into the loving arms of our loved ones who have preceded her in death, and her disabled physical body has been replaced with an eternity of no disability, no sickness, no sadness and no struggles.



Fly high our sweet Niecy and sing loudly with the angels.



A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 6pm to 9pm and is being hosted at her niece Kailey Youngs-Hamilton, located at 1255 West 1950 South, Syracuse, Utah 84075





Published by Legacy from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.