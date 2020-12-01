Denise Matos's passing at the age of 53 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home website.
Published by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
