Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Denise Matos
1967 - 2020
BORN
August 4, 1967
DIED
November 20, 2020
Denise Matos's passing at the age of 53 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Nov
27
Prayer Service
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
4123-4th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11232
Nov
28
Interment
10:30a.m.
Rosehill Cemetery
792 E Edgar Rd, Linden, New Jersey 07036
Funeral services provided by:
Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.