Denise Reed's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley in Baxley, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swain Funeral Home - Baxley website.
Published by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley on Dec. 1, 2020.
