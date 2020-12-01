Menu
Denise Reed
1966 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1966
DIED
November 26, 2020
Denise Reed's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley in Baxley, GA .

Published by Swain Funeral Home - Baxley on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Swain Funeral Home
1632 Hatch Pkwy North, Baxley, Georgia 31513
Funeral services provided by:
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
