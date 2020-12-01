Menu
Denise Stone
1964 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1964
DIED
November 25, 2020
Denise Stone's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Remembering the cook out at her house first time that I ate grilled fish.it was great.what a very nice kind person.
Alberta Samaha
Friend
November 29, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy & love to Bob & family! My heart is very sad in the loss of my sister and friend. I will always cherish the time we shared together! I will miss the fellowship and time spent in conversation over the last 41years Proverbs 3:5&6 Love, Dave, Sharon, Richelle, & James
Sharon Bishop
Friend
November 29, 2020