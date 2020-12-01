Denise Stone's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced.
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Denise in the Guest Book below.
Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.