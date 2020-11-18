Menu
Denise Sturgis
1956 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1956
DIED
November 15, 2020
Denise Sturgis's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Services in Sellersburg, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
7806 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, Indiana 47172
Garr Funeral Services
