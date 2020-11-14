Menu
Denna Clark
1972 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1972
DIED
November 12, 2020
Denna Clark's passing at the age of 48 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schuetz Funeral Home in Mingo Junction, OH .

Nov. 14, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schuetz Funeral Home
235 Clifton Ave., Mingo Junction, Ohio 43938
Funeral services provided by:
Schuetz Funeral Home
