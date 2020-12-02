Menu
Dennis Blind
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1933
DIED
October 29, 2020
Dennis Blind's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services in Lafayette, IN .

Published by Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary Cathedral
1212 South St., Lafayette, Indiana 47901
Funeral services provided by:
Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services
