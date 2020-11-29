Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennis Cripe
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1946
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
United States Marine Corps
Dennis Cripe's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Palmer Funeral Homes on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel
3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, Indiana 46614
Nov
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel
3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, Indiana 46614
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
November 28, 2020