Dennis Davis's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Markwell Funeral Home - Casey in Casey, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Markwell Funeral Home - Casey website.
Published by Markwell Funeral Home - Casey on Dec. 2, 2020.
