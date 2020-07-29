Dennis Bob Ewing



Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and husband returned to his heavenly home on Monday, July 27th, 2020 due to reasons incidental to age.



Dennis was born on August 10, 1939 to William and Carma Hansen Ewing. His early years were spent in Smithfield until he lost his sweet mother the day after his 9th birthday. (What a sweet reunion they must have had this week after nearly 72 years!) Following her passing, Dennis and his brother Brent were sent to live with his mother's twin sister in Ogden. Max and Erma were very good to them & he grew up having many fond memories with the Swensens.



Dennis was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was very dedicated in his callings and very faithful in his ministering and home teaching assignments. He loved the families he served.



Dennis graduated from Ben Lomond High School. The following year he married his sweetheart Eleanor Youngberg in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three children; Dirk, Lorri and Darren. Dennis was a devoted husband and father. He cherished time spent with them more than anything and was always proud of their accomplishments.



Dennis made his career with the IRS, working as a tax examiner. Following his retirement after 40 years, he started working at Dillards (just for something to do!) He met some wonderful people there and they all loved working with him.



Dennis was known for his sense of humor and warm personality. He loved spending time with his family whether camping, fishing, hunting, or just a backyard picnic. He was always the life of any party and often shared his many entertaining talents such as his rendition of the "coconut song"! He always made us smile.



Dennis is survived by his wife Eleanor, his three children Dirk (Ronda) Ewing, Lorri (Kelly) Cordon, and Darren Ewing. His brother Brent (Toni) Ewing. His sister in law Ethel Isaacson. Ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Avamere at Mountain Ridge for their services and concern. We could not have chosen a better place for him to be these past few months. Also Brio Hospice for their tender, loving care. Truly angels on earth. And a special thank you to Dr. Gary Holland. We appreciate all you have done. Funeral services will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 at 1 1 p.m. at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, Utah 845 Washington Blvd Ogden. Prior to services a viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.



Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd Ogden, Utah.





