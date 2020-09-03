Menu
Dennis and Eleanor Hales
Dennis Grey Hales 83 passed away January 21, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.

He was born March 18, 1936 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Elaine Grey and Richard Money Hales.

Eleanor Ann Shelby Hales 80 passed away August 25, 2018 in St. George, Utah.

She was born April 19, 1938 in Spring Canyon, Utah a daughter of Consuelo Jacobsen and Lenard H. Shelby.

Dennis and Eleanor were married July 4, 1968 in Brigham City, Utah.

They enjoyed going to the mountains, fishing, and golfing together.

Surviving are their children: Douglas K. Lloyd of El Paso, TX; Nikki Lee Hales of St. George, UT; Michael Hales of Brigham City, UT; and Terri Scheidt of San Diego, CA.

Graveside services will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 S. 300 E., Brigham City, Utah.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Brigham City Cemetery
325 S. 300 E., Brigham City, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
