Dennis Hardman
1959 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1959
DIED
November 27, 2020
Dennis Hardman's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heavenly Gates,
1339 Jewell St., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
110 Ford Road, Benton, Louisiana 71006
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
