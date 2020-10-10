Dennis Charles Hill returned back to his Father in Heaven on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a lifetime of love and service.



Dennis was born on May 3rd, 1942, the oldest child of a family of 4, to Zelma Long and Charles Hill. He is survived by his brother, Ronald E. Hill, and sisters, Jolene (Larry) Maurer and Cheryl (Rich) Burnett.



Dennis spent his younger years on a farm in Wilson Lane. His friends growing up made a nickname for themselves of the "Wilson Lane Boys." In his senior year of high school, he meet his sweetheart Carole Leslie Call in English class on the first day. After graduating from Weber High School, Dennis served his country by joining the National Guard from 1960-1968. He was joined by his friends from Wilson Lane and continued to make life-long friends.



Dennis and Carole were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on July 20th, 1962. Together they raised 6 children: Robert (Brandee), Ronald (Stacey), Michael (Samie), Steve (Jamie), Brian (Megan), Doug (Julie). Together they had their ups and downs while keeping up with all their burley, adventurous, and fun-loving boys, who turned into wonderful husbands and fathers by following the example of their father.



While working to support his family, Dennis spent many years working for Linford Brothers Glass as a commercial glazier and then later retired from Weber School District as a custodian. On the weekends, they would pack-up the trailer and take the family camping, fishing, and hunting. Some of his favorite spots to go camping included Browne Lake, Christmas Meadows, Island Park, and Jackson Hole. He spent countless summers hunting the area of Randolph and fishing one of his favorite fishing spots, Utah Lake, where countless fish were caught.



His love for service drew him to join many clubs and organizations throughout his life. He joined the Mt. Ogden 4 Wheel Drive Club, where they all shared a mutual love for classic cars and trucks. He also joined the Elks Lodge, South Ogden Kiwanis Club, Eagles Lodge and Camp, and the Lions Club in Washington Terrace. In each of these groups he enjoyed the friendships he made and the opportunity to serve those who he came in contact with.



Dennis loved to be involved with the youth and his church. His faithful church service continued throughout his life. His favorite callings were involved in scouting and working with those with special needs. Many evenings were spent helping the Lord's special spirits. Dennis was able to earn the highest award as a scout leader; the Silver Beaver. He served two missions with his sweetheart, the first being at the Heber Valley Girls Camp and the second the Bishop's Store House in Layton. His church callings also extended to Executive Secretary, Cub Master, Scout Master, Bishop's Counselor, and Stake Young Men's President. He has touched more lives than we will ever know in this lifetime.



The most important thing for Dennis was his family. Spending time with his kids and grandchildren make up the happiest memories for all. Dennis and Carole have enjoyed watching their family expand and grow to include 23 grandkids with 7 great-grandkids with 1 on the way. We will cherish the time we had with him and share the lessons he taught us with others.



Services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020; 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 1448 West 1800 North, Clinton, UT 84015. A viewing will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020; 6-8 PM at Myers Mortuary of Roy 5865 S 1900 W and prior to the services at the Church 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment at the Washington Heights Cemetery.



Due to the current pandemic, for those wishing to pay their respects, the family asks that you use good judgment with social distancing and masks are highly encouraged.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.