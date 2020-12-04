Menu
Dennis Horn
1944 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
Dennis Horn's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St, Burlington, IA 52601
Funeral services provided by:
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Mark Haley
December 3, 2020