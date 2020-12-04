Dennis Horn's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory in Burlington, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.