Dennis Jacobs
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1952
DIED
November 26, 2020
Dennis Jacobs's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes in Middleburg Heights, OH .

Published by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
ST. BARNABAS CHURCH
9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Funeral services provided by:
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes
