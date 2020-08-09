Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennis L. James Sr.
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1937
DIED
August 7, 2020
Dennis L. James, Sr., 83, of Manor Borough, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Braddock, to the late Lloyd James and Anna (Swartz) Brown. Dennis grew up in Turtle Creek and was a 1955 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. He served for four years in the U. S. Air Force. Upon his discharge, Dennis worked at Westinghouse for many years, then at Menasha, from which he retired. He was a long-time member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Linda J. (Morrow) James and their son, Dennis L. James, Jr., of Washington, DC. Friends will be received Tuesday, August 11 from 2-4 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 AM at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church. Private interment will be in the St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Tri-City Meals on Wheels, PO Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Aug
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Barbara Catholic Church
111 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.