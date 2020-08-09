Dennis L. James, Sr., 83, of Manor Borough, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1937 in Braddock, to the late Lloyd James and Anna (Swartz) Brown. Dennis grew up in Turtle Creek and was a 1955 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. He served for four years in the U. S. Air Force. Upon his discharge, Dennis worked at Westinghouse for many years, then at Menasha, from which he retired. He was a long-time member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Linda J. (Morrow) James and their son, Dennis L. James, Jr., of Washington, DC. Friends will be received Tuesday, August 11 from 2-4 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Please be advised that face masks are required and visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 AM at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 111 Raymaley Rd., Harrison City. Everyone please meet at church. Private interment will be in the St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Tri-City Meals on Wheels, PO Box 975, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.