Dennis Johnson
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1958
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Alcoa
Dennis Johnson's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeRoo Funeral Home in Moline, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DeRoo Funeral Home website.

Published by DeRoo Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
DeRoo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Our condolences. Dennis was great person!
Jen & Rob
November 27, 2020
I worked with Dennis in the platemill, he was one of the first trainers I had on a truck. I will miss his conversations at work. Please accept my condolences, you have my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Scott Harris
November 26, 2020
So sorry Lisa
Doug garrison
November 25, 2020
We are saddened for your loss. Dennis was quite the character as a friend and former co-worker, too young to go so soon.
Dennis & Rose Scheper
November 25, 2020
Had a lot of good times with Dennis and Lisa camping at Hidden Lake and on vacations with them. He will be missed. So sorry for your loss. I'm sure he is in good hands now
Dave & Shirley Christenson
Friend
November 25, 2020
I've known Dennis since the 1980's. When your family lived in Rock Island in a duplex above Rick and Janet Schultz. We are so sorry for your loss. I also work at ALCOA\ARCONIC and talked to Dennis about 3 or 4 weeks ago at work.
Jeff and Barb Mitchell.
November 25, 2020
Lisa, Sara& Ben. Sure have been thinking of all of you. We sure all had some good times together. ((Hugs))
Janet & Rick Schultz
November 25, 2020