Dennis Massie's passing at the age of 60 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse in L'Anse, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse website.
Published by Jacobson Funeral Home - L'Anse on Dec. 1, 2020.
