Dennis Michael Pettingill passed away August 18, 2020 at his home in Riverdale, Utah.

He was born November 26, 1945 in Ogden, Utah to Paul Michael Clark, Blaine L and Irene

Williams Pettingill.

He was raised in Clearfield, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High in 1964. He valued

friendships from this class with calls, monthly luncheons and get togethers. He served in

the United States Army as Combat Engineer in Vietnam 1965-1967.

Before leaving for Vietnam, he married his best friend Carol Tryon on September 21st,

1965. He said, "she was hot, and there was no way he was going to leave her single".

Even 55 years later they were still best friends, soulmates and adored each other.

They had one son and three daughters, Jamie (Anne) Pettingill, Kimberly (Dave) Fowles,

Kimberly Martinez (Rob Oberg), Susie (Scott) Watts... they really loved the name

Kimberly…

Dennis worked as a mechanic for 11 years and was a truck driver for over 35 years. He

enjoyed camping, riding ATVs, family reunions, playing POGO and sharing humorous

YouTube videos. He will always be known for his obscure sense of humor, DAD jokes,

and philosophical questions. He loved his wife's cooking and he often said, "why should I

go out, when I have the best cook in the world right here".

Dennis said, "he was the richest man in the world because no one had what he had"

…the love of his wife, his family and his friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, one brother, one

sister, and his beloved dog Roxi.

He is survived by his wife, 4 children, 25 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 7 siblings,

adored nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service was held at Lindquist's washington Heights

Memorial Park. A large celebration of life with military honors to include all family

and friends will be held at a future date.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.