Dennis Pieper
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 11, 1946
DIED
November 18, 2020
Dennis Pieper's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quernheim Funeral Home website.

Published by Quernheim Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pieper Baseball Field
Margraphics Dr, Valmeyer, Illinois 62295
Nov
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pieper Baseball Field
Margraphics Dr, Valmeyer, Illinois 62295
Nov
23
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery - Columbia
-, Columbia, Illinois 62236
Funeral services provided by:
Quernheim Funeral Home
