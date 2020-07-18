Dennis Fred Remington was born on February 9, 1949 to Earl D. Remington and Helen Augustina Lyngberg in Salt Lake City, UT. After many years battling health issues stemming from exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, he passed away on July 16, 2020 in Salt Lake City from a cerebral hemorrhage.



Dennis had 3 brothers and 1 sister and during his childhood he enjoyed working with horses. He attended boarding school in California because, as his brother described him, he was incorrigible. Raised Catholic, then joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints before entering the Marine Corps at age 17 in 1967. He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 during the Tet Offensive and Operation Dewey Canyon. Shortly after he joined the Army Active Guard Reserve, serving his country for a total of 20 years. In 1970 on February 7, Dennis married DeeAnne Kirk in Ely, NV, marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Between 1971 and 1979 they welcomed 4 children. In 1984 Dennis lost his sweet wife while stationed in PA.



He returned home to Salt Lake City where he met Debbie Carver and quickly fell in love with her and her 3 children. They married March 9, 1985 in the Salt Lake Temple, joining their families as one. A home filled with 7 kids was loud and disorganized and he love every minute of it. He felt his seven children were a true blessing from God.



He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and any activity that involved the outdoors. Although, his favorite pastime was being surrounded by his grandchildren, which frequently led him down to the floor.



As the head of his family, which was so very important to him, his loss is immeasurable. He will be profoundly missed.



Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Earl D. Remington (Thilda) and Helen Lyngberg Anderson. His wife DeeAnne Kirk. His siblings: Earl, Steve, John and Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, and his children: Denys Remington Wachterdorff, Dava (Heath) Peterson, Jeffery (Shawna) Allen, Danny (Tanya) Remington, Josh (Michelle) Allen, Mindy (Rian) Versteeg, and DaNae (Joshua) Middleton. 28 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and one more on the way.



Funeral Services and viewings will be held at the LDS Chapel located at 9475 N Mustang Way, Eagle Mountain, Utah. Viewing Sunday, July 19 from 6:00 to 8:00pm. Funeral Monday, July 20 at 11:00am, with a brief viewing prior 9:45am to 10:15am. Internment will be at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah. Private graveside service.





