Dennis J. Rogers
1953 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1953
DIED
October 3, 2020
Of Monroeville, formerly of St. James, NY, age 67, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Born the son of the late James (surviving spouse, Sally) Rogers and the late Barbara Rogers.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Burns) Rogers.

Loving father of Patrick (Erica) Rogers of Las Vegas and James (Lana) Rogers of Monroeville.

Adored grandfather of Brayden, Bennett and Kara.

Cherished brother of Kevin (Christine) Rogers, Jamie (the late Eileen) Rogers, Terry (Genevieve) Rogers and the late Matthew Rogers.

Step-brother of Carol Hanratty and Barbara D'Amato.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dennis was a graduate of Division High School in Levittown , NY and went on to attend Salisbury University. He enjoyed going on walks and was a talented lacrosse player. Most of all, Dennis loved spending time with his grandchildren and had a caring heart when it came to his family.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in New York.

Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
