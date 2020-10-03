Menu
Dennis Seegmiller
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 29, 1934
DIED
September 26, 2020
Our dearly loved Dennis passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 after a four year battle with Parkinson's. We are deeply grateful for his patient kind caregivers at Fairfield village.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Maureen, and four wonderful children; Kirk (Sopha) Seegmiller, Janna (Jon) Vodden, Brian (Kim) Seegmiller and Val Seegmiller. His oldest son Kent preceded him in death.

A private service will be held on October 7, 2020.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah

