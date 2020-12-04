Dennis Skaggs's passing at the age of 61 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home website.
Published by Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
