Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dennis Smith
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Dennis Smith's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River in Pearl River, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My condolences to the Smith family. I worked with Dennis in the 1970’s, had much fun, a great person.
George Osborne
Coworker
November 30, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. Dennis and I worked together at UPS for almost 20 years. We often went to lunch together as a group after we both retired.
Bob Boreman
Coworker
November 30, 2020