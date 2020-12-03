Menu
Dennis Smith
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1945
DIED
December 1, 2020
Dennis Smith's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Way-Watson Funeral Home in Buena Vista, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Way-Watson Funeral Home website.

Published by Way-Watson Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Way-Watson Funeral Home- Buena Vista
1052 Dr. Deryl Hart Road / P. O. Box 382, Buena Vista, Georgia 31803
Funeral services provided by:
Way-Watson Funeral Home
