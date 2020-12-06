Dennis Theaker's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dennis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.
Published by Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.